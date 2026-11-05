Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 21:20 IST
Greek parliament approves 10% tax on cryptocurrency gains

Greece's parliament ​approved on Thursday ​a bill that ‌imposes a ​10% capital gains tax on cryptocurrencies, the first comprehensive ‌legal framework for taxing crypto assets in Greece. Cryptocurrency capital gains of up to €500 ($563) per year will ‌be exempt from the new tax, the ‌bill says.

"Further implementation directives will be published in the coming weeks, which will also define transparency and ⁠audit rules," ​a ⁠senior finance ministry official told Reuters. European Union countries do ⁠not have a unified taxation system for the ​sector.

Taxation on cryptocurrencies varies from 8% to ⁠30% among European countries and it is usually imposed ⁠on ​capital gains. The state revenue from the new tax could not be projected, the ⁠official said, as the vast majority of investors ⁠use platforms ⁠abroad, making the size of Greece's cryptocurrency market hard to measure.

($1 = 0.8880 ‌euros)

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