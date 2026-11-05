UN 'disturbed' by sentencing of Hong Kong activist

The United Nations human rights ‌office said on Thursday it was disturbed by the harsh penalties handed out ‌by Hong Kong courts, including ‌against prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong.

Wong, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in jail ⁠on ​Thursday ⁠on a charge of collusion with foreign entities ⁠under the city's national security law imposed ​by Beijing in 2020. "We are disturbed ⁠by continued imposition of harsh penalties under ⁠the ​National Security Law," said Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for the Office ⁠of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. "The ⁠sustained ⁠suppression of civic space in Hong Kong is very worrying."