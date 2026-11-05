Ukraine expects fresh support after US mid-terms, minister says

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:24 IST
Ukraine expects fresh support after US mid-terms, minister says

Ukrainian ​foreign minister Andrii Sybiha ​said on Thursday ‌he expected ​new steps to support Ukraine after the mid-term election in the ‌US and added that, while it was not possible to end the war without the US, a new role for ‌Europe was needed.

"We expect new dynamics. Every change ‌always gives the chance for new dynamics. We expect new steps to support Ukraine," he said during a press conference in ⁠Bucharest. He ​said that, ⁠while it was not realistic to end the war with Russia without ⁠the US and President Donald Trump, "in parallel we must define ​new role of Europe as a complementary track ⁠to the main US track".

Talking ahead of negociations with Russia and ⁠the ​US in Abu Dhabi next week, he added that Ukraine would use any opportunity to speed up ⁠peace efforts. "We need to pressure Russia. We don’t see ⁠any signs ⁠on the ground, on the battlefield, regarding readiness from Russia for serious negotiations."

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