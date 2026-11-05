Kuwait pension fund wins UK lawsuit to recoup money 'stolen' by late director

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2026 22:30 IST
Kuwait pension fund wins UK lawsuit to recoup money 'stolen' by late director

Kuwait's public pension ​fund on Thursday broadly ​won its London ‌lawsuit against ​asset manager Man Group and others, in which it accused various banks ‌and investment companies of laundering bribes paid to its late director. The Public Institution for Social Security, which operates Kuwait's social security ‌and pension scheme, had sued the estate of Fahad ‌Al Rajaan at London's High Court in 2019, accusing him of corruptly siphoning off roughly $1 billion during his tenure.

Al Rajaan, PIFSS director ⁠from ​1984 to ⁠2014, was convicted in his absence of corruption and embezzling public ⁠money in Kuwait in 2016 and died in London in 2022. PIFSS ​alleged that, over the course of two decades, ⁠Al Rajaan and his associates received at least $970 million in bribes, described ⁠as ​commission payments which banks and investment companies did not need to pay.

Judge Richard Jacobs said in a ⁠summary of his ruling that "PIFSS' claims for compensation against the ⁠various ⁠defendants were, broadly speaking, successful", but that the sums to be paid were still to be ‌determined.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sweep

AI data-center stocks slide, renewables rally after Democratic US midterm sw...

Global
3
FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm ballot measures

FACTBOX-From transgender rights to a billionaire tax: results of key midterm...

Global
4
EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

EU leaders aim to appoint new ECB chief in December, official says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

West Africa's Diaspora Could Unlock Billions in Foreign Investment, World Bank Study Finds

Invisible to the System: How Haiti's Missing Identity Documents Deepen Poverty and Inequality

Why Affordable Soil Testing May Be Costing African Farmers More Than It Saves, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026