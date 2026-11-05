Ice hockey-France pulls out of para World Championship over scheduled Russia fixture

France has withdrawn its national ​para hockey team from ​next month’s World ‌Championship in ​Mexico, the country's ice hockey federation (FFHG) said on Thursday, joining a growing boycott ‌over the reinstatement of Russian teams into the sport. The FFHG cancelled its participation in the December 8 to 13 event after ‌World Para Ice Hockey (WPIH) scheduled a match against Russia. The ‌French body cited the heavy toll on its athletes and said conditions could not guarantee the tournament's proper running.

It also warned that Russia's ⁠return ​could jeopardise the ⁠French women’s team’s participation in the 2027 Top Division World Championship. The Court ⁠of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week overturned the International Ice Hockey ​Federation's (IIHF) 2022 ban on Russia, defending its decision on Thursday ⁠on legal grounds. The IIHF has voiced its disagreement with the CAS ⁠decision, ​warning of severe logistical and sporting challenges.

Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Latvia and the Czech Republic have refused to ⁠play Russia, and Canada has barred Russian and Belarusian teams from ⁠the World ⁠Junior Championship in Alberta. The WPIH did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.