Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-'Game, set and match': Australia casts doubt on LIV return amid ​financial uncertainty

Australia has all but given up on hosting the popular LIV Golf ​event in Adelaide, with a senior government official calling 'game, set ‌and ​match' for the embattled circuit following an exodus of players and reports of a key investor pulling its funding commitment. LIV filed for bankruptcy protection in September as part of a restructuring after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced it would end its financial backing ‌after the 2026 season.

Motor racing-Mercedes can add F1 constructors' title to Antonelli's crown

Kimi Antonelli is basking in the afterglow of becoming Formula One's youngest world champion but his Mercedes team still have a constructors' title to win and they can do it in Sao Paulo this weekend. The 20-year-old Italian and teammate George Russell have put Mercedes 126 points clear of Ferrari with four ‌races to go, meaning Mercedes will be champions for the first time since 2021 if they can stretch their advantage by four points at Interlagos on Sunday.

Factbox-Soccer-Portugal forward ‌Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday that he was retiring from international football. Following are facts about Ronaldo's playing career.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old ⁠has made 234 ​appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international ⁠records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Soccer-Portugal's Ronaldo announces international retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo said on Thursday he was retiring from the Portugal team, bringing the curtain down on one of ⁠the most illustrious international careers in the history of football. The 41-year-old announced that he would 'hand back the number 7 shirt' after the November international break.

Damian Lillard, Blazers stay hot on road, keep Suns ​reeling

Damian Lillard tied a season high with 25 points, Deni Avdija had 21 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns ⁠132-119 on Wednesday to remain unbeaten on the road. Donovan Clingan had 24 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double- double, and reserve Jrue Holiday had 15 points and a season-high five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who ⁠improved ​to 5-0 on the road and 6-1 overall. It is their best start since opening 10-1 in 1999-2000.

Ice hockey-CAS acknowledges divisive reaction to Russia decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling in favour of Russia's return to international ice hockey competition, but reiterated on Thursday that the decision was based solely on ⁠the evidence submitted. CAS on Friday upheld appeals lodged by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barring its teams from participating in events during the ⁠2026-27 season.

Tennis-Zverev falls in first match as ⁠world number one; Djokovic's ATP Finals hopes over

Lorenzo Musetti spoiled Alexander Zverev's first match as world number one by toppling him in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, while Rinky Hijikata ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The 29-year-old Zverev, ‌who climbed to number ‌one on Monday, suffered a surprise 7-6(5) 6-2 defeat just days after losing to Australia's Alex ​de Minaur in the Vienna Open semi-finals.