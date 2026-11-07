US Senator Murphy to miss Senate votes for weeks as he recovers from stroke
Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday he would miss the next several weeks of votes in the Senate as he continues his recovery from a stroke.
Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday he would miss the next several weeks of votes in the Senate as he continues his recovery from a stroke.
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.