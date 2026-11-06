Motor racing-Hamilton says he won't be silenced, still frustrated after Mexico clash

Lewis Hamilton said he would "never be silenced" ​and would not apologise for speaking his mind after ​tensions sparked by last weekend's Mexico City ‌Grand ​Prix, where a clash with teammate Charles Leclerc cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish.

The seven-times world champion said he remained frustrated after the opening-lap incident, and more discussions ‌were needed within Ferrari. "I don't really care how everyone feels about what I've said. I wear my heart on my sleeve when I say how I feel in the moment," Hamilton told reporters on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo ‌Grand Prix.

"I'm never going to apologise for being authentic and real. I'm not going to be silenced," he added. Hamilton ‌started from pole in Mexico but lost out after a battle with Leclerc through the opening corners forced both Ferraris off track, allowing race winner Max Verstappen to take the lead.

Hamilton said it was difficult when a "teammate works against you" and suggested Ferrari needed to reconsider how their ⁠drivers raced ​each other after throwing away ⁠what he felt should have been a dominant result. NO DISCUSSION YET

The Briton said he and Leclerc had yet to have an in-depth conversation about ⁠the incident, with the Monegasque spending time with his family after becoming a father this week. Leclerc will arrive at the Brazilian race on ​Friday and miss first practice.

"Naturally, I was frustrated, and I'm still frustrated. And conversations need to be had," ⁠Hamilton said, while agreeing when asked whether Leclerc raced him harder than other rivals on track. "We could have easily had a one-two, and so we ⁠definitely ​have to work towards making sure that doesn't happen again."

The former Mercedes driver joined Ferrari last year, while Leclerc has been with the Maranello-based team since 2019. "I've always tried to be respectful. Naturally it's not so easy having ⁠someone like me come into a team because I'm very outspoken, and I push and push and push for so ⁠many changes," the 41-year-old Briton ⁠said.

"I'm here to win, and to be able to win, you have to work with everyone around you. We all can always elevate and be better, and I truly believe ‌that this team ‌can be fighting for the championship next year."