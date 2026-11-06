EU foreign policy chief Kallas agrees with Italy's Meloni on need for a single voice

​European ​Union foreign policy ‌chief Kaya ​Kallas said on ‌Thursday she agrees with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that ‌the EU should not speak ‌with different voices.

"We should remain united to say ⁠that ​clearly ⁠these things that Russia wants also ⁠require European decision. If we ​are united in sending out ⁠this message, then actually ⁠we ​are also taken into account," she said ⁠in Lisbon where she met ⁠with Portuguese ⁠Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.