EU foreign policy chief Kallas agrees with Italy's Meloni on need for a single voice
European Union foreign policy chief Kaya Kallas said on Thursday she agrees with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that the EU should not speak with different voices.
"We should remain united to say that clearly these things that Russia wants also require European decision. If we are united in sending out this message, then actually we are also taken into account," she said in Lisbon where she met with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.