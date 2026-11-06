California governor to grant clemency to all 548 death row inmates in state
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday he will commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently condemned to execution in his state, the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere.
The announcement, in a three-page letter addressed to "all Californians," came as Newsom, a Democrat who is expected to seek his party's presidential nomination in 2028, neared the end of his second and final four-year term as governor.