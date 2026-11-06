California governor to grant clemency to all 548 death row inmates in state

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 01:24 IST
California governor to grant clemency to all 548 death row inmates in state

​California Governor ‌Gavin Newsom said ​on Thursday he ‌will commute the death sentences of all 548 inmates currently ‌condemned to execution in ‌his state, the largest death row in the Western ⁠Hemisphere.

The ​announcement, ⁠in a three-page letter addressed ⁠to "all Californians," came as Newsom, ​a Democrat who is ⁠expected to seek his party's ⁠presidential ​nomination in 2028, neared the end of his ⁠second and final four-year ⁠term ⁠as governor.

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