Codelco says production under irregular circumstances amounts to 42,100 tons 

Chairman of ‌the board of Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on ‌Thursday that artificially inflated production ‌detected in its reports would amount to 42,100 metric tons.

Bernardo ⁠Fontaine ​added ⁠at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting that ⁠the impact from a portion ​of the improperly reported copper ⁠was equivalent to between $120 million ⁠and $140 million. ​A Codelco statement showed that financial loss corresponded ⁠to 15,200 metric tons of ⁠copper, ⁠part of the total over-reported amount.