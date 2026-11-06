Codelco says production under irregular circumstances amounts to 42,100 tons
Chairman of the board of Chile's state copper miner Codelco said on Thursday that artificially inflated production detected in its reports would amount to 42,100 metric tons.
Bernardo Fontaine added at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting that the impact from a portion of the improperly reported copper was equivalent to between $120 million and $140 million. A Codelco statement showed that financial loss corresponded to 15,200 metric tons of copper, part of the total over-reported amount.