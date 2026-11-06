Rugby-Italy must be unpredictable against Erasmus’s Springboks, says Quesada

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada hailed South Africa's Rassie Erasmus ​as the best coach in world rugby, saying ​his side would need to be ‌unpredictable ​to stand any chance of unsettling the world champions in Saturday's Nations Championship match in Turin. Italy lost all three games in the competition in ‌July and now host a formidable side who have selected their strongest line-up despite matches against France and Ireland still to come.

"It doesn't happen often that South Africa puts out the best team against Italy," ‌Quesada told reporters on Thursday. "The fact that they do it despite playing next Friday, therefore with ‌one less day of rest, against France is a sign of great respect.

"Erasmus is the best coach in the world and he has always been very kind to Italy and to me personally. He knows the reality of our national team and ⁠knows ​our challenges, so he knows ⁠how to evaluate our performance very well. "If we really want to be in the game we have to be at ⁠the highest level and at the same time look for different, more unpredictable strategies, movements and ways of playing."

Italy ​are missing several important players through injury. Captain Michele Lamaro, centre pairing Tommaso Menoncello and Juan ⁠Ignacio Brex, as well as Sebastian Negri and Louis Lynagh are all absent. Quesada, however, still selected experienced players such as scrumhalf ⁠Stephen ​Varney, prop Danilo Fischetti, number eight Ross Vintcent and flyhalf Tommaso Allan among the replacements.

"I understand that seeing some players on the bench who we are used to always seeing as starters can ⁠surprise," Quesada said. "But take Fischetti, he comes from six consecutive games, we thought it was better not ⁠to let him make ⁠another four in a row as a starter.

"As for scrumhalf, we chose (Alessandro) Fusco because he arrived with the best preparation, while Varney had to go back ‌and forth from ‌England, as well as many others."