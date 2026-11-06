Texas governor-elect says state will have laws to shield citizens from data centers
Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said in a CNN interview on Thursday that the state needs to stop what it is doing with data centers until it has measures in place to protect Texans. “We will have laws to protect Texans, and we need to stop what we are doing with data centers until we have those protections,” Hinojosa said.
Texas can also have a strong working relationship with billionaire Elon Musk and his companies, but on her administration's terms, she added.