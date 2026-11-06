Texas governor-elect says state will have laws to shield citizens from data centers

​Texas ​Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa ‌said in ​a CNN interview on ‌Thursday that the state needs to stop what it is doing ‌with data centers until ‌it has measures in place to protect Texans. “We will have laws ⁠to ​protect ⁠Texans, and we need to ⁠stop what we are doing with ​data centers until we ⁠have those protections,” Hinojosa said.

Texas can ⁠also ​have a strong working relationship with billionaire Elon ⁠Musk and his companies, but ⁠on ⁠her administration's terms, she added.