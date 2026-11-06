Russia cuts fertilizer export quota to 18.8 mln tons for Dec 2026 to May 2027

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 12:52 IST
Russia cuts fertilizer export quota to 18.8 mln tons for Dec 2026 to May 2027

​Russia ​has set ‌export quota for ​mineral fertilizers for the ‌period between December 2026 and May 2027 at 18.8 million metric ‌tons, according to a ‌government decree, published on Friday, down from 20 million tons set ⁠for June ​to ⁠November 2026. That includes 11.3 million ⁠tons for nitrogen fertilisers and 7.5 ​million tons for complex ⁠fertilisers.

The quota is aimed at ⁠maintaining ​a sufficient level of fertilizer supply on the ⁠domestic market, the government said.

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