Russia cuts fertilizer export quota to 18.8 mln tons for Dec 2026 to May 2027
Russia has set export quota for mineral fertilizers for the period between December 2026 and May 2027 at 18.8 million metric tons, according to a government decree, published on Friday, down from 20 million tons set for June to November 2026. That includes 11.3 million tons for nitrogen fertilisers and 7.5 million tons for complex fertilisers.
The quota is aimed at maintaining a sufficient level of fertilizer supply on the domestic market, the government said.