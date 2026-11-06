Two die in Corsica floods amid heavy rain
Two people died when their vehicle was swept away in flooding caused by heavy rain on the French island of Corsica, the interior minister said on Friday.
Two people died when their vehicle was swept away in flooding caused by heavy rain on the French island of Corsica, the interior minister said on Friday.
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