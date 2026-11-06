Russian strikes cause new outages in 7 Ukrainian regions, Kyiv area worst hit, official says

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 13:27 IST
Russian strikes cause new outages in 7 Ukrainian regions, Kyiv area worst hit, official says

​Russian ​attacks on ‌Ukraine's energy infrastructure ​caused new ‌power outages overnight and on Friday morning in seven ‌Ukrainian regions, Deputy ‌Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said. The affected regions ⁠are ​Vinnytsia, ⁠Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv ⁠and Chernihiv.

"The situation remains ​most difficult in the ⁠capital region," Nekrasov said, ⁠adding ​that utility workers were still having ⁠to impose network restrictions ⁠because ⁠of heavy damage.

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