Russian strikes cause new outages in 7 Ukrainian regions, Kyiv area worst hit, official says
Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused new power outages overnight and on Friday morning in seven Ukrainian regions, Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said. The affected regions are Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.
"The situation remains most difficult in the capital region," Nekrasov said, adding that utility workers were still having to impose network restrictions because of heavy damage.