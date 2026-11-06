Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact ​and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two ​decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal ‌shirt ​but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than a stadium ovation, with a coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The 41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, ‌after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

LIV Golf's failed attempt to secure new financing was a last-ditch effort to keep the Saudi-launched circuit alive, and its collapse is likely to leave players as free agents and creditors ‌with little to recover, a restructuring expert said on Thursday. LIV said it would wind down operations after a proposed financing deal with London-based ‌BC Partners fell apart, ending a costly effort launched in 2022 to build a rival to the PGA Tour.

Soccer-Ronaldo exits Portugal stage with records intact and farewell clouded by rift

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent more than two decades making himself impossible to ignore in a Portugal shirt but his farewell announcement on Thursday came through social media rather than a stadium ovation, ⁠with a ​coaching dispute clouding an extraordinary international career. The ⁠41-year-old has made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both men's international records, after a journey that helped turn Portugal from contenders into European champions.

Tennis-WTA takes blame after Pegula comments ⁠on Andreeva get livestreamed

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Thursday said it takes "full responsibility" for failing to inform players about active microphones on practice courts after private comments by Jessica ​Pegula about Mirra Andreeva were broadcast during a livestream ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals. Practice sessions at Indian Wells, California, were streamed on ⁠the WTA's YouTube channel this week before the tournament begins on Sunday, with microphones capturing a conversation between world number five Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles.

Motor racing-Hamilton marks 400th race ⁠in ​honorary home of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton will celebrate the 400th Formula One start of a glittering career at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, with rivals hailing the seven-time world champion's longevity, speed and enduring hunger for success. The 41-year-old Briton, Formula One's most successful driver with a record 106 ⁠race wins and 105 pole positions, reaches the milestone still competing at the front and showing little sign of slowing down.

Ice hockey-CAS acknowledges divisive reaction ⁠to Russia decision

The Court of Arbitration ⁠for Sport (CAS) acknowledged the divisive reaction to its ruling in favour of Russia's return to international ice hockey competition, but reiterated on Thursday that the decision was based solely on the evidence submitted. CAS on Friday upheld appeals ‌lodged by the Russian ‌Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) barring its teams from ​participating in events during the 2026-27 season.