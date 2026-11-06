(Adds details paragraph 3) PARIS, ​Nov 6 - A ​bus crashed on ‌Friday morning ​in eastern France near Switzerland, resulting in "several victims", local authorities ‌said.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the crash involved a bus believed to be transporting school ‌pupils. The local prefecture said the collision involved ‌an intercity bus. BFM TV showed a picture of a blue and white bus tilted in what ⁠appeared ​to be ⁠a ditch on the side of the road, ⁠while a crowd of people stood outside of it.

The ​broadcaster reported two fatalities but a spokesman ⁠for the civil protection agency told the broadcaster ⁠he ​could not confirm the deaths. The prefecture also told Reuters it could not confirm ⁠any deaths. The transport minister Philippe Tabarot said he ⁠was ⁠on his way to the scene.