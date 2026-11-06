UNESCO Warns of Rising Lawsuits Against Journalists as Legal Protections Lag Behind

Legal intimidation is becoming a growing challenge for journalists worldwide, with a UNESCO assessment finding that 78% of surveyed legal professionals have observed an increase in strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) targeting journalists over the past five years. These legal actions can place significant financial and psychological pressure on reporters and media organisations, discouraging investigations and restricting coverage of matters affecting the public. UNESCO is strengthening its international efforts to protect journalists from abusive litigation and help legal systems respond more effectively to threats against freedom of expression.

The findings come from a global needs assessment conducted through UNESCO's Global Initiative on Strategic Lawsuits against Freedom of Expression, which marks its first anniversary in November 2026. The assessment revealed that 89% of respondents practise law in jurisdictions without specific anti-SLAPP legislation, highlighting substantial gaps in legal protection for journalists facing potentially abusive proceedings. It also found that 34% of lawyers and 42% of judges and prosecutors surveyed felt inadequately prepared to handle freedom-of-expression cases involving journalists and media organisations.

UNESCO developed the assessment using contributions from legal professionals, judicial authorities, civil society organisations and international institutions, including the Council of Europe, European Commission and UN Human Rights Office. The findings identified four areas requiring greater attention: strengthening legal defence, developing judicial decisions that protect freedom of expression, improving professional skills and supporting legal and policy reforms. UNESCO believes stronger cooperation between governments, judicial institutions and media organisations can help prevent legal proceedings from becoming instruments of intimidation against independent journalism.

Rising Legal Threats Expose Gaps in Journalist Protection

Strategic lawsuits against public participation are legal actions used to discourage individuals or organisations from speaking publicly, investigating powerful interests or participating in debates on matters of public concern. Journalists facing such cases may experience expensive legal battles, prolonged uncertainty and pressure to withdraw investigations, even when their reporting addresses legitimate public interests. The widespread absence of dedicated anti-SLAPP protections has raised concerns about whether existing legal systems can adequately distinguish abusive litigation from genuine legal disputes.

International efforts to address these problems are gaining attention through legal developments across different regions, including the implementation of the European Union's Anti-SLAPP Directive into national legislation. The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights has also adopted a resolution addressing abusive legal proceedings, reflecting growing recognition of the need to protect public participation and freedom of expression. UNESCO emphasised that legislative changes must be accompanied by practical safeguards and professional training so that courts can recognise intimidation through litigation and respond appropriately.

UNESCO Expands Judicial Training and International Cooperation

UNESCO is supporting legal reforms and judicial training in Moldova and Ukraine to strengthen the ability of national institutions to identify and address abusive lawsuits against journalists. These initiatives focus on improving legal knowledge, supporting effective judicial responses and helping professionals apply freedom-of-expression protections in cases involving media organisations. The work is complemented by UNESCO's Global Media Defence Fund, which provides support to partners strengthening legal protections for journalists facing threats to their professional activities.

The organisation has also introduced dedicated educational material on abusive litigation in the third edition of its online course for judicial professionals, developed with the University of Oxford's Bonavero Institute of Human Rights. The course includes contributions from European Commissioner Michael McGrath and builds on UNESCO's Judges Initiative, which has worked with more than 39,000 judicial professionals over the past decade. These training efforts are designed to improve understanding of international freedom-of-expression standards and strengthen the ability of courts to handle cases involving journalists.

International cooperation remains another important part of UNESCO's response, bringing together researchers, legal specialists and organisations working to protect media freedom. On 24 September 2026, UNESCO supported a conference at the University of Oxford titled Abusive Lawsuits and Public Participation: From SLAPPs to Solutions, organised with academic and media freedom partners. Participants examined how legal reforms can be applied in practice, the difficulties of introducing regional standards into national laws and the responsibilities of judicial authorities in preventing abusive litigation.

New Funding Initiative Will Support Journalists Facing Abusive Lawsuits

UNESCO is preparing a second thematic call for partnerships through its Global Media Defence Fund, focusing specifically on strengthening protection against SLAPPs. The initiative will support legal assistance for journalists and media organisations facing abusive proceedings, alongside investigative reporting that examines legal harassment campaigns. Funding will also help provide technical advice for anti-SLAPP legislation and support strategic legal cases that strengthen recognition of abusive litigation within judicial systems.

The Global Media Defence Fund has directly benefited more than 11,000 journalists, 1,600 lawyers and 300 media organisations since its establishment in 2020, demonstrating the scale of its international legal protection efforts. Its activities complement UNESCO's Judges Initiative, which provides educational resources and practical training to help judicial professionals understand and apply regional and international freedom-of-expression standards. These programmes are intended to improve access to legal assistance and strengthen the institutional safeguards available to journalists facing intimidation.

UNESCO's Global Initiative operates under the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, with financial support from the Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists and the Global Media Defence Fund. As the initiative enters its second year, UNESCO plans to expand cooperation with legal professionals, governments and civil society organisations to strengthen protections against the misuse of judicial proceedings. The organisation's efforts highlight the importance of ensuring that legal systems protect legitimate public-interest reporting and do not allow costly litigation to discourage journalists from carrying out their work.