Kremlin accuses Europe of struggling to decide who will speak for it at future Ukraine security talks 

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 15:23 IST
Kremlin accuses Europe of struggling to decide who will speak for it at future Ukraine security talks 

The Kremlin accused Europe ​on Friday of struggling to decide ​who would represent it ‌in any future ​talks about ensuring the continent's security as part of a potential Ukraine settlement. The United States, ‌Ukraine, NATO and European partners recently held a meeting in Brussels regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture, while US President Donald Trump ‌spoke on Thursday about "a big agreement" that "might involve all of Europe."

Asked ‌on Friday about what role Europe could play in any potential talks in future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it would need to be involved, but said it had ⁠so ​far struggled to get ⁠its act together. "As for any ideas from the Europeans, we have not received any. We ⁠are not aware of any," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"One way ​or another, the discussion will turn to the future security system in ⁠Europe when there will be talks about mutual security guarantees between Russia and Ukraine, ⁠and ​it will of course be impossible to do this without the Europeans at some stage," he added. "Therefore, a discussion with the Europeans will ⁠be required. But, as we can see, they have not even yet been ⁠able to decide ⁠who can speak on their behalf. So on that side, what we are seeing is prolonged indecision and ‌an unwillingness."

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