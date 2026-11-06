Kremlin praises Melania Trump's White House meeting on Ukraine, says hopes humanitarian work can continue 

​The Kremlin ​said on ‌Friday that a ​White House meeting organised by ‌US First Lady Melania Trump to mark a six-day ceasefire in the ‌Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern ‌Ukraine which she helped broker had been positive and that it hoped the ⁠readiness ​to ⁠continue humanitarian work would be continued. The meeting ⁠on Thursday was attended by ​both Russian and Ukrainian officials.

"It was a ⁠very positive meeting, and the ⁠main ​thing is that the positive outlook and willingness to continue ⁠such humanitarian work is maintained," Kremlin spokesman ⁠Dmitry Peskov ⁠said on Friday.