Kremlin praises Melania Trump's White House meeting on Ukraine, says hopes humanitarian work can continue
The Kremlin said on Friday that a White House meeting organised by US First Lady Melania Trump to mark a six-day ceasefire in the Russian-controlled town of Oleshky in southern Ukraine which she helped broker had been positive and that it hoped the readiness to continue humanitarian work would be continued. The meeting on Thursday was attended by both Russian and Ukrainian officials.
"It was a very positive meeting, and the main thing is that the positive outlook and willingness to continue such humanitarian work is maintained," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.