Bus crashes in eastern France, several casualties, authorities say

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 15:30 IST
Bus crashes in eastern France, several casualties, authorities say

(Adds details paragraphs 2-3) PARIS, Nov 6 - ​A bus crashed on ​Friday morning in eastern ‌France near ​Switzerland, resulting in "several victims", local authorities said.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said the ‌crash involved a bus believed to be transporting school pupils, with the mayor of Lent, thesmall town where the crash took place, ‌confirming that it was a school bus. The local prefecture ‌said the collision involved an intercity bus. The Lent mayor, Yves Cristin, said 70 people were affected by the crash and that it had ⁠opened ​its community ⁠hall to provide care and shelter to the crash victims.

BFM TV showed a ⁠picture of a blue and white bus tilted in what appeared ​to be a ditch on the side of ⁠the road, while a crowd of people stood outside of it. The broadcaster ⁠reported ​two fatalities but a spokesman for the civil protection agency told the broadcaster he could not confirm the deaths. ⁠The prefecture also told Reuters it could not confirm any deaths.

The ⁠transport minister ⁠Philippe Tabarot said he was on his way to the scene.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026