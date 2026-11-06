Danish police investigate renewed threats at Copenhagen airport

Danish ​police said on Friday they are investigating ‌threats directed at air traffic in Copenhagen airport but said their immediate ‌assessment was there had not been ‌any danger to passengers.

A string of bomb threats has disrupted passenger flights across ⁠Europe ​in ⁠recent days, forcing diversions, emergency landings and ⁠security sweeps, though no explosives have ​been found so far. "We are once ⁠again at Copenhagen Airport today in ⁠connection with ​threats directed at air traffic," police said in a statement.

"We ⁠are now investigating the incident and ⁠have ⁠a visible presence at the airport," they added.