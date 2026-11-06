Danish police investigate renewed threats at Copenhagen airport
Danish police said on Friday they are investigating threats directed at air traffic in Copenhagen airport but said their immediate assessment was there had not been any danger to passengers.
A string of bomb threats has disrupted passenger flights across Europe in recent days, forcing diversions, emergency landings and security sweeps, though no explosives have been found so far. "We are once again at Copenhagen Airport today in connection with threats directed at air traffic," police said in a statement.
"We are now investigating the incident and have a visible presence at the airport," they added.