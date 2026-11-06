Taiwan to close Papua New Guinea office, blames Chinese pressure

​Taiwan's ​foreign ministry ‌said on Friday ​it would close its ‌representative office in Papua New Guinea and stop buying ‌liquefied natural gas from ‌the country, blaming Chinese pressure. Papua New Guinea's foreign minister said ⁠in ​July ⁠the government had decided to close ⁠Taiwan's representative office in the ​country immediately, winning praise ⁠from China, which views the democratically ⁠governed ​island as its own territory. Taiwan rejects ⁠China's sovereignty claims.

The representative office ⁠had, ⁠however, remained open in the interim.