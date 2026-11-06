Taiwan to close Papua New Guinea office, blames Chinese pressure
Taiwan's foreign ministry said on Friday it would close its representative office in Papua New Guinea and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country, blaming Chinese pressure. Papua New Guinea's foreign minister said in July the government had decided to close Taiwan's representative office in the country immediately, winning praise from China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims.
The representative office had, however, remained open in the interim.