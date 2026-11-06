Iran demands practical US steps before diplomacy, senior security official says

​Iran is ​not ‌satisfied with "paper commitments" ​and must see practical ‌US steps before the launch of any new diplomatic ‌efforts, Ali Bagheri Kani, ‌the deputy head of Iran's top security body, told ⁠Iranian ​state ⁠television.

Iran has sent the ⁠United States a nuclear ​proposal via Qatar to be ⁠discussed only after Washington ⁠meets ​its seven demands, a senior Iranian official ⁠told Reuters on Thursday, adding ⁠that Washington ⁠was reviewing the proposal.