Belgian government to resume budget negotiations in effort to resolve crisis

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 16:31 IST
Belgian government to resume budget negotiations in effort to resolve crisis

​Belgium's government will resume ‌budget negotiations ​in an effort to resolve the political crisis that has ‌threatened to collapse the coalition, King Philippe's office said after he met with Prime Minister Bart De Wever ‌on Friday.

The king's office said talks would be ‌resumed immediately as coalition partners seek to bridge remaining differences and reach an agreement to avert a governemnt crisis that ⁠could trigger ​new ⁠elections. De Wever on Monday had offered his resignation, after months of ⁠talks had failed to bring an agreement on €10 ​billion ($11.2 billion) in spending cuts and tax increases he ⁠says are needed to stabilise Belgium's finances.

The Royal Palace said ⁠that ​in conversations with the king this week all parties had showed a willingness to ⁠compromise. The prime minister was therefore tasked to start a ⁠new ⁠round of negotiations and report back to the king on November 16. ($1 = 0.8930 euros)

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