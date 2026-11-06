Germany's Merz holds call with Trump on Ukraine, Berlin says

German Chancellor ​Friedrich Merz and ​US President Donald ‌Trump held ​a phone call on Thursday to discuss the war ‌in Ukraine and upcoming talks in Abu Dhabi, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. "The chancellor ‌is involved in the US president's deliberations," the ‌spokesperson said.

The call comes after Trump said he met privately on Thursday with Putin's envoy after the ⁠Russian ​official ⁠appeared with representatives from Ukraine at a White House event ⁠organised by first lady Melania Trump. Trump would not disclose ​what he discussed with Kirill Dmitriev but ⁠predicted a deal could emerge soon aimed at resolving the ⁠Russian ​war in Ukraine.

The call between Merz and Trump took place "against the backdrop of ⁠long-standing preparations regarding the format of negotiations in Abu ⁠Dhabi ⁠or, at a later date, in other locations," the German spokesperson said.