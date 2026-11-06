Trump vows to work with US states that want to embrace AI
President Donald Trump said on Friday he would work with US states in that "want to become rich" with artificial intelligence, vowing his support in a social media post as Democrats' plans to tackle AI following Tuesday's election that rattled markets.
"As President, I am 100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them. They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say “NO” to the riches they bring!" Trump wrote, using his preferred term for the technology.