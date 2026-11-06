Trump vows to work with US states that want to embrace AI

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:42 IST
Trump vows to work with US states that want to embrace AI

​President Donald ​Trump said on ‌Friday he ​would work with US states ‌in that "want to become rich" with artificial intelligence, vowing his support in a ‌social media post as ‌Democrats' plans to tackle AI following Tuesday's election that rattled markets.

"As President, ⁠I ​am ⁠100% in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), ⁠and will work with the many ​States in the U.S. that ⁠want to become RICH by having ⁠them. ​They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say “NO” ⁠to the riches they bring!" Trump ⁠wrote, using ⁠his preferred term for the technology.

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