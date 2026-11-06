K G M Agro India Applies for Brand Registration of Double Swastik Bran to Protect Brand Identity

K G M Agro India Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of wheat flour and related products, has applied for brand registration of its cattle feed product, Double Swastik Bran, to safeguard its brand identity and prevent the unauthorised use of its brand name in the market.

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 06-11-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 17:41 IST
K G M Agro India Applies for Brand Registration of Double Swastik Bran to Protect Brand Identity
K G M Agro India Applies for Brand Registration of Double Swastik Bran to Protect Brand Identity. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6: K G M Agro India Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of wheat flour and related products, has applied for brand registration of its cattle feed product, Double Swastik Bran, to safeguard its brand identity and prevent the unauthorised use of its brand name in the market.

The company has been manufacturing Maida, Suji, Atta and Bran under the Double Swastik brand name since 2004. Over the years, its Wheat Bran, a cattle feed product, has witnessed strong demand in the Indian market, according to the company. The brand registration application follows concerns over competitors allegedly using the same brand name, Double Swastik, to sell their products. The company has taken this step to protect the brand identity it has developed through its manufacturing experience and product quality.

Through this application, K G M Agro India aims to safeguard its brand recognition and help distinguish its products in the marketplace. K G M Agro India Pvt. Ltd. operates its manufacturing facility at F 283-284, Road No. 4, Bhamasha Industrial Area, Kaladwas, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Sachin Agrawal is the key person associated with the company.

About K G M Agro India Pvt. Ltd. K G M Agro India Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing Maida, Suji, Atta and Bran under the Double Swastik brand name. The company has been manufacturing these products since 2004.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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