UK broadcaster Sky received security threat, as alerts sweep Europe

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 18:26 IST
UK broadcaster Sky received security threat, as alerts sweep Europe

British broadcaster ‌Sky said on ​Friday it has received a security threat, ‌hours after Irish broadcaster RTE evacuated its building following a bomb threat, and as a ‌wave of bomb threats have affected ‌European flights this week.

"Sky was one of a number of media organisations that received a security ⁠threat," ​a ⁠spokesperson for Sky, owned by Comcast, said in a ⁠statement. "We have carried out a security assessment ​and reported the matter to the relevant ⁠authorities. The safety and security of our colleagues ⁠is ​our primary concern, and we are working closely with authorities to ensure ⁠our people and operations remain secure. It would ⁠not ⁠be appropriate to comment further at this time."

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