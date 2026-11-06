UK broadcaster Sky received security threat, as alerts sweep Europe
British broadcaster Sky said on Friday it has received a security threat, hours after Irish broadcaster RTE evacuated its building following a bomb threat, and as a wave of bomb threats have affected European flights this week.
"Sky was one of a number of media organisations that received a security threat," a spokesperson for Sky, owned by Comcast, said in a statement. "We have carried out a security assessment and reported the matter to the relevant authorities. The safety and security of our colleagues is our primary concern, and we are working closely with authorities to ensure our people and operations remain secure. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."