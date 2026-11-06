US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 futures pare gains after October non-farm payrolls data
S&P 500 futures pared gains on Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report reinforced expectation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in its policy meeting next month. A Labor Department report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 165,000 last month, compared with 65,000 jobs expected by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment rate stood at 4.1% compared with expectations of 4.2%.
At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 493 points, or 0.96%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 8 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 367.5 points, or 1.37%.