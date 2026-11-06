S&P ​500 futures ​pared gains ‌on Friday after ​a stronger-than-expected jobs report reinforced expectation ‌that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in its policy ‌meeting next month. A Labor Department ‌report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 165,000 last month, compared with 65,000 ⁠jobs ​expected ⁠by economists polled by Reuters. The unemployment ⁠rate stood at 4.1% compared with ​expectations of 4.2%.

At 8:31 a.m. ⁠ET, Dow e-minis were down ⁠493 ​points, or 0.96%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 8 ⁠points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis ⁠were ⁠up 367.5 points, or 1.37%.