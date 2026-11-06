One seafarer killed in missile attack on tanker in Gulf

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 19:06 IST
One seafarer killed in missile attack on tanker in Gulf

​One seafarer ​was killed ‌in an explosion ​believed to have been ‌caused by a missile attack on an oil products tanker in ‌the Gulf on Thursday, the ‌ship's manager said on Friday. The tanker MT Velos was sailing unladen ⁠towards ​Bahrain ⁠when it was hit, Greek management firm ⁠Velos Tankers said in a statement.

"The ​company is greatly saddened ⁠to report the death of one of ⁠its ​seafarers, who was found fatally injured on ⁠board after having initially been reported missing ⁠in ⁠the aftermath of the explosion," it said.

TRENDING

1
Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional Links

Tanzania Secures $1.2 Billion Railway Deal to Boost Trade, Jobs and Regional...

Tanzania
2
Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits for Local Businesses

Mozambique Invests in Young Engineers as Better Roads Promise Wider Benefits...

Mozambique
3
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
4
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026