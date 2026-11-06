One seafarer killed in missile attack on tanker in Gulf

​One seafarer ​was killed ‌in an explosion ​believed to have been ‌caused by a missile attack on an oil products tanker in ‌the Gulf on Thursday, the ‌ship's manager said on Friday. The tanker MT Velos was sailing unladen ⁠towards ​Bahrain ⁠when it was hit, Greek management firm ⁠Velos Tankers said in a statement.

"The ​company is greatly saddened ⁠to report the death of one of ⁠its ​seafarers, who was found fatally injured on ⁠board after having initially been reported missing ⁠in ⁠the aftermath of the explosion," it said.