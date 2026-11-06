US Attorney whose office oversaw Trump's election conspiracy probe resigns
US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones, whose office oversaw US President Donald Trump's election conspiracy probe, has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday. The resignation marked the departure of the second senior Justice Department official since the Republicans devastating losses in the midterms.
Quiñones is leaving an office long considered one of the strongest in the country. It has been at the center of Trump's attempts to leverage the Justice Department to exact revenge on his political adversaries and shape US foreign policy. "We are grateful for Jason's leadership in combatting violent crime, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment of Raul Castro," Blanche said on X, referring to the former Cuban president.