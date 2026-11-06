US Attorney whose office oversaw Trump's election conspiracy probe resigns

‌US Attorney ​for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones, ‌whose office oversaw US President Donald Trump's election conspiracy probe, has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche ‌said on Friday. The resignation marked the ‌departure of the second senior Justice Department official since the Republicans devastating losses in the midterms.

Quiñones is ⁠leaving ​an office ⁠long considered one of the strongest in the country. ⁠It has been at the center of ​Trump's attempts to leverage the Justice Department ⁠to exact revenge on his political adversaries and shape ⁠US ​foreign policy. "We are grateful for Jason's leadership in combatting violent crime, drug ⁠trafficking, sex trafficking, and transnational crime, including the indictment ⁠of ⁠Raul Castro," Blanche said on X, referring to the former Cuban ‌president.