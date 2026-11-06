Telangana student goes missing in Boston, probe underway

A student from Telangana, identified as Sreeja Reddy, daughter of Koyya Yadagiri Reddy and Roopa, hailing from Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Nalgonda district, has reportedly gone missing in Boston, United States. Sreeja had travelled to the US around one-and-a-half years ago to pursue higher education and was also working part-time.

According to her family, she went missing on November 2 after leaving her room for a walk. Her mobile phone has also remained switched off since then. Speaking about the incident, Sreeja's father, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy, said that the family had been waiting anxiously for her return and had not received any information about her since she went missing.

"She left for the US one and a half years ago for higher education. She had come to India recently, stayed with us for 1 month and then went back. On that day, she went to college, came back to her room and later went out for a walk. She went missing after walking for 1 km. Her phone was also switched off. A complaint was registered," Sreeja's father said. According to the police, her last available location was near her room, and her college has been informed about the situation too. Reddy added, "The police said that she might be nearby and will come back as her last available location was just half a kilometre from her room. Her college was also informed about her going missing. It's been five days since she went missing."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)