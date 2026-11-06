Bird flu detected in wild goose in eastern Germany, ministry says

​Bird ​flu has ‌been detected ​in a wild goose in ‌Brandenburg, the eastern German state's farming ministry said on Friday, ‌urging poultry farmers to ‌strictly adhere to biosecurity measures. The infected goose was found in ⁠the ​state's ⁠Oder-Spree district, the ministry added.

Highly pathogenic ⁠avian influenza has led to ​the culling of hundreds of ⁠millions of farmed birds in ⁠recent ​years, disrupting food supplies and increasing prices. Human ⁠cases remain rare. Outbreaks typically peak ⁠in ⁠autumn as migratory birds head south.