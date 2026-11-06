Bird flu detected in wild goose in eastern Germany, ministry says
Bird flu has been detected in a wild goose in Brandenburg, the eastern German state's farming ministry said on Friday, urging poultry farmers to strictly adhere to biosecurity measures. The infected goose was found in the state's Oder-Spree district, the ministry added.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has led to the culling of hundreds of millions of farmed birds in recent years, disrupting food supplies and increasing prices. Human cases remain rare. Outbreaks typically peak in autumn as migratory birds head south.