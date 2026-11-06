Polish foreign minister says ceasefire must come before Ukraine peace talks
There must be a ceasefire before Ukraine peace talks can start, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday, adding that no solution to the conflict should be imposed on Kyiv without its agreement.
"It is essential, however, to maintain the proper sequence," he told a news conference. "First a ceasefire, then talks on a lasting peace, and only after that, potential discussions on how to restore the functioning of the European security architecture—and, perhaps, how to reinstate arms control regimes."