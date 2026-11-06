Polish foreign minister says ceasefire must come before Ukraine peace talks

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 21:15 IST
Polish foreign minister says ceasefire must come before Ukraine peace talks

​There ​must be ‌a ceasefire before ​Ukraine peace talks can ‌start, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Friday, adding that ‌no solution to the conflict ‌should be imposed on Kyiv without its agreement.

"It is ⁠essential, ​however, ⁠to maintain the proper sequence," he ⁠told a news conference. "First a ​ceasefire, then talks on a lasting ⁠peace, and only after ⁠that, ​potential discussions on how to restore the functioning ⁠of the European security architecture—and, perhaps, ⁠how ⁠to reinstate arms control regimes."

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