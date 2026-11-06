Ukraine must be part of Europe's security architecture, EU foreign policy chief says

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin has ‌no veto ​on European security matters and Ukraine ‌must become fully integrated into European security architecture, the EU's foreign policy chief ‌Kaja Kallas said on Friday. "We ‌already have European security architecture in place. NATO and the European Union both ⁠have ​their ⁠respective roles. We must make sure Ukraine ⁠is integrated into this architecture," she said ​in Warsaw, speaking alongside Polish ⁠Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Ukraine's Foreign ⁠Minister ​Andrii Sybiha.

Kallas added that the EU must play ⁠a role in hammering out any peace ⁠deal ⁠and said that Russian sabotage against Europe must stop.