Ukraine must be part of Europe's security architecture, EU foreign policy chief says
Russian President Vladimir Putin has no veto on European security matters and Ukraine must become fully integrated into European security architecture, the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday. "We already have European security architecture in place. NATO and the European Union both have their respective roles. We must make sure Ukraine is integrated into this architecture," she said in Warsaw, speaking alongside Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Kallas added that the EU must play a role in hammering out any peace deal and said that Russian sabotage against Europe must stop.