Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2026 21:32 IST
Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Firefly Aerospace will supply ​core engines for a new ‌rocket under ​development by satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile in a $1.3 billion deal, underscoring a push among satellite companies to secure dependable access to space. The engine deal, ‌announced on Friday, is a key part of new plans by AST SpaceMobile to develop its own rocket named Blacklift as it races to deploy a satellite constellation for global cellular broadband service and wean itself off ‌a reliance on third-party rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Firefly will build and supply 27 of its ‌new Miranda engines and 9 in-space Vira engines for the first three Blacklift rockets, per the agreement, which also grants a license to AST to eventually manufacture the engines itself. Shares of Firefly were up about 18% following the announcement of the deal, while AST ⁠SpaceMobile's ​stock was up about 1%.

AST ⁠said it is targeting late 2028 for the debut launch of Blacklift, an ambitious development timeline. The company said the rocket is "designed ⁠for reusability" and can loft up to five of its BlueBird satellites per launch. Satellite companies have faced difficulty booking ​rides to space in the past year as major rocket launch companies — like Elon Musk's SpaceX and, ⁠in future, Rocket Lab — increasingly dedicate their mission manifests to their own satellite constellation deployments.

AST said it still plans to use ⁠external ​rockets and has over 100 launch agreements in place as it targets a total deployment of 248 satellites to complete its global broadband network, which is designed to beam service directly to mobile phones. Roughly ⁠a dozen of its BlueBird satellites have launched since 2024 on rockets from SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin ⁠and the Indian Space ⁠Research Organisation. In April, an issue with Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket doomed a BlueBird satellite to a lower-than-planned region of space that led to its deorbital demise ‌days later.

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