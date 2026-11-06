UPDATE 1-Prince Harry seeks to appeal Daily Mail lawsuit, lawyer says

Britain's Prince Harry has applied ‌for permission ​to appeal against a London court ruling which rejected his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher, in an attempt ‌to revive his legal battle with the British press, his lawyer said on Friday.

The royal, the younger son of King Charles who recently returned to Britain from the US with ‌his American wife Meghan, was one of several high-profile figures who sued Associated Newspapers ‌over alleged unlawful information gathering. But their cases were comprehensively rejected in July by London's High Court, which later ruled that the claimants could face an even higher legal bill because they conducted the lawsuits in ⁠an unreasonable ​way.

A lawyer for ⁠the claimants said in a statement on behalf of six of the seven claimants, including Prince Harry, ⁠singer Elton John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, that "the claimants respectfully disagree with those unprecedented decisions, which they consider ​to be legally and factually flawed". There was no comment from a spokesperson for ⁠Harry. Associated Newspapers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Harry's lawsuit against the Daily Mail was the ⁠culmination of ​a long campaign against the British media, during which he won against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid and settled a claim with Rupert Murdoch's British ⁠newspaper arm. The royal has long blamed the press for the 1997 Paris car crash that ⁠killed his mother, ⁠Princess Diana, and compared her treatment to that of Meghan. Holding back tears in the witness box, he said the Mail made ‌Meghan's life "an absolute ‌misery".