New Zealanders vote in general election

New ‌Zealand votes ​in a general election on Saturday, with polls ‌closing at 7 p.m. (0600 GMT).

New Zealand’s Electoral Commission will begin releasing numbers shortly after, and ‌expects to report preliminary results from 50% of ‌voting places by 10 p.m. Official results, which consider special votes including overseas ballots, will be ⁠declared ​on ⁠November 27.

Candidates standing for election include Prime Minister Christopher ⁠Luxon, leader of the centre-right National Party, and ​Chris Hipkins, leader of the centre-left ⁠Labour. There is no time frame for when ⁠a ​government must be formed.

The Electoral Commission sets strict rules on what ⁠can be reported on Saturday until polls close, including ⁠anything ⁠that may influence voting or turnout.