US Senator Murphy to miss Senate votes for weeks as he recovers from stroke

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 00:50 IST
US Senator Murphy to miss Senate votes for weeks as he recovers from stroke

​Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday he ‌would miss the next several weeks of votes in the Senate as he continues his ‌recovery from a stroke.

"In order to take my ‌recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending ⁠several weeks ​at a ⁠rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today," ⁠the Connecticut senator said in a statement. Murphy ​suffered a small hemorrhagic stroke on October ⁠31, said Jose Suarez, chief of Neurosciences Critical ⁠Care ​at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"He has shown tremendous progress, and at the current ⁠rate of improvement, we expect that he will make ⁠a ⁠full recovery following rehabilitation," Suarez said in the statement.

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