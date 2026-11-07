US Senator Murphy to miss Senate votes for weeks as he recovers from stroke
Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy said on Friday he would miss the next several weeks of votes in the Senate as he continues his recovery from a stroke.
"In order to take my recovery seriously and get back to work on the quickest timeline possible, I will be spending several weeks at a rehabilitation center after being discharged from the hospital today," the Connecticut senator said in a statement. Murphy suffered a small hemorrhagic stroke on October 31, said Jose Suarez, chief of Neurosciences Critical Care at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.
"He has shown tremendous progress, and at the current rate of improvement, we expect that he will make a full recovery following rehabilitation," Suarez said in the statement.