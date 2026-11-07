Trump promotes Stephen Miller to chief of staff role, replacing Susie Wiles
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would replace chief of staff Susie Wileswith longtime adviser Stephen Miller, picking a firebrand policy hand to reshuffle White House operations after Republicans lost control of Congress in this week’s midterm elections.
The shake-up comes days after voters frustrated by the economy and the war with Iran dealt Republicans major losses in Tuesday’s midterms. In a social media post, Trump called Miller "one of my most trusted advisors" and praised Wiles for doing "an outstanding job." Trump said the change would take effect on Monday.
Wiles will move to Trump's political operation, he said.