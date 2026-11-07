Trump promotes Stephen Miller to chief of staff role, replacing Susie Wiles

​US President ​Donald Trump said ‌on Friday ​he would replace chief of staff ‌Susie Wileswith longtime adviser Stephen Miller, picking a firebrand policy hand to reshuffle White House ‌operations after Republicans lost control of ‌Congress in this week’s midterm elections.

The shake-up comes days after voters frustrated by ⁠the economy ​and the ⁠war with Iran dealt Republicans major losses ⁠in Tuesday’s midterms. In a social media post, ​Trump called Miller "one of my most trusted ⁠advisors" and praised Wiles for doing "an ⁠outstanding job." ​Trump said the change would take effect on Monday.

Wiles will ⁠move to Trump's political operation, he said.