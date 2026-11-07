Pope ​Leo said on Friday he ‌had decided ​to cast a ballot by mail in the US midterm elections in an historic first for ‌a Catholic leader because he feels pride in being a US citizen and wanted to do his civic duty. "I'm proud to be an American and to exercise ‌the right," Leo, the first US-born pope, told a journalist aboard his flight from ‌Rome to Uruguay, where he is opening an ambitious 12-day trip across South America.

Leo, born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, is likely the first pope to ever vote in a ⁠secular ​election while pontiff. ⁠Previous Catholic leaders, including Pope Francis, Leo's predecessor who was originally from Argentina, had refrained from voting. Local ⁠officials in Will County, south of Chicago, had confirmed last week that Leo requested ​a mail-in ballot for the midterms. The Vatican said on October 30 ⁠that the pope believed "in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic ⁠processes."

Asked ​by a journalist his thoughts on the election results in Texas, where Democrats won the governorship and a US senate seat as part of ⁠a national wave of electoral success, Leo said he had no comment. The pope, leader ⁠of the global ⁠1.4-billion-member Church, typically avoids any overtly political statements. Leo however has previously drawn the ire of President Donald Trump after sharply ‌criticizing the ‌Iran war.