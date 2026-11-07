Pope Leo feels 'fairly good' as he opens South America tour after surgery

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 01:05 IST
Pope Leo feels 'fairly good' as he opens South America tour after surgery

​Pope Leo said on Friday he feels "in ​fairly good shape" after his lung ‌surgery last ​month, that he never doubted he would go ahead with an intense 12-day trip across South America and that the experience reaffirmed his belief ‌in healthcare as a human right. "I know some people were doubtful about this trip taking place," Leo told journalists aboard his flight from Rome to Uruguay, where he will open the first leg of an ‌ambitious three-country tour featuring some 50 events across 10 cities.

"I confess that from the first day, ‌I had no doubt and was convinced that this trip had to go forward," he said. "I'm very happy to say, praise the Lord, and thanks to wonderful medical assistance, I'm here today, I think in fairly good shape." Leo, 71, had part ⁠of his ​right lung removed on ⁠October 13 to treat lung adenocarcinoma, the most common form of lung cancer. His doctors have said the disease was localized ⁠and he would not require any further treatments.

The cancer diagnosis for a pope who is relatively young and known to ​be physically fit caused shock and raised concerns he might not be able to go ⁠forward with the November 6-17 trip, one of the most demanding overseas tours taken by a Catholic leader in decades. Asked by journalists ⁠on ​Friday his secret for being able to travel so soon after his surgery, Leo responded: "Faith in God, good doctors and a healthy life."

He said the experience of being in hospital had given ⁠him "a sense of commitment of wanting to continue to be close to those who are sick but also ⁠to say... how healthcare ⁠should be a right of all people." The pope, who is known as a tennis player, also said he had not yet gotten back on the court. "But ‌I will," he ‌promised a journalist.

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