Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian forces plan new strikes on energy targets, bridges, infrastructure

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 02:00 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian forces plan new strikes on energy targets, bridges, infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Friday ​that intelligence showed that Russian forces were planning new strikes against key targetsand ‌the Ukrainian military was braced for a tough mission.

"We have intelligence at this time that Russia is preparing new strikes on energy, on ‌bridges across the Dnipro, on civilian infrastructure," Zelenskiy said in ‌his nightly video address. "The air force and the armed forces of Ukraine as a whole are preparing for defence. It will not be easy."

Zelenskiy ⁠repeated ​his calls for ⁠allies to supply Ukraine quickly with missiles for the US-made Patriot system ⁠to defend Ukrainian cities. "Every day in the delivery schedule is critically important," he ​said. "We very much ask our partners not to postpone deliveries."

Kyiv, ⁠along with other Ukrainian cities, has been subjected to near-constant attacks for several ⁠weeks. ​Two major bridges in the capital were hit by Russian forces late last month. The US State Department said last ⁠week it had approved the sale of 500 Patriot PAC-3 missiles to ⁠Ukraine for ⁠an estimated $2.1 billion. The missiles are, however, not expected to be delivered until the early 2030s.

TRENDING

1
Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New Support

Marshall Islands Moves to Cut Public Costs as ADB Adds $11.7 Million in New ...

Marshall Islands
2
90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns 

90 Million Displaced People Face Climate Threats Ahead of COP31, UNHCR Warns...

Turkey
3
Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Net-zero commitments remained largely intact in 2026, researchers say

Global
4
Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in wind-down

Golf-LIV Golf's last-ditch financing plan collapses, leaving scant assets in...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Population Thresholds Under Scrutiny as World Bank Study Seeks Stability for Small Economies

Why South Korea's Falling Birth Rate Is Becoming a Major Challenge for Businesses and Government

Retirement at Risk: OECD Says $78 Trillion in Pension Assets Cannot Guarantee Financial Security

More People Are Using Banks in Latin America: Does That Mean Greater Prosperity?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026