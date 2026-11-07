Congo says US minerals deal should be judged by projects, not signed deals

Democratic Republic of Congo called on the United States on Friday to deliver concrete investments under their strategic minerals partnership, ‌saying the success of the agreement should be measured by completed projects rather than signed deals.

"Our requirement is to move from signed agreements to real investments," Economy Minister Daniel Mukoko Samba said on X. "The success of the agreement must be measured by completed projects," Mukoko Samba said, ‌adding that Congo wanted the partnership to support local mineral processing, electricity access for households and businesses and peace in the ‌country's east.

He made the comment after the second meeting of the joint steering committee overseeing the partnership, held in Paris. In a joint statement after Mukoko Samba's post, Congo and the US said they were making progress under the partnership, citing growing American private-sector interest and an expanding investment pipeline.

"Both governments look forward to turning ⁠the strategic partnership ​agreement's commitments into lasting investment that creates ⁠jobs, strengthens supply chains, and brings shared prosperity to the American and Congolese peoples," the statement said. Washington and Kinshasa signed the strategic minerals partnership in 2025, aiming ⁠to expand US access to Congo's vast copper, cobalt and other critical mineral resources in exchange for investment in mining, infrastructure and initiatives to support stability ​in the conflict-hit eastern Congo.

Despite ongoing insecurityin eastern Congo, the partnership has delivered some early gains, including the establishment ⁠of US-backed miner Virtus Minerals, increased Congolese copper exports to the US and investment in the Lobito Corridor, which will help transport minerals from central Africa to global markets through ⁠Angola's ​Atlantic coast. In the statement, both governments said the US International Development Finance Corporation had briefed participants on its growing investment pipeline in Congo and welcomed increasing US private-sector interest in the country's strategic asset reserve programme.

The implementing committee cited progress on designated strategic projects, ⁠including the signing of a concession agreement for the Lobito Corridor, discussions on the Grand Inga hydropower project and opportunities for US companies ⁠in critical minerals processing, exports and ⁠energy. The statement did not announce new investment commitments or identify specific projects expected to receive financing.

Congo, the world's largest cobalt producer and second-largest copper producer, is key to Washington’s push to reduce dependence ‌on Chinese-dominated mineral ‌supply chains.