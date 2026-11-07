Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's 22-year-old Swift satellite telescope falls from orbit in fiery finale

NASA's Swift satellite telescope, which spent two decades studying ​the most powerful known blasts of energy in the cosmos, tumbled out of orbit as expected on ​Wednesday and burned up in Earth's atmosphere over Indonesia, the space agency reported. The ‌fiery ​demise of the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, weighing roughly 3,200 pounds (1,452 kg), came less than three months after a rescue spacecraft failed its mission to boost the satellite to higher orbit and extend its life.

Siberian burial site reveals ancient use of cannabis as an intoxicant

A Siberian burial mound from the ancient Scythian culture dating to 2,800 years ago has yielded ‌the oldest-known evidence for the use of cannabis for its mind-altering effects, with scientists finding its seeds among the grave goods and human hair bearing its chemical signatures inside the tomb. Researchers said the evidence was unearthed in a monumental burial structure, around 460 feet (140 meters) in diameter, located in the Uyuk Valley of Russia's remote Republic of Tyva. The tomb in southern Siberia was the last resting place of high-ranking members of Scythian society, known for its expertise in horseback warfare and gold craftsmanship, and its relatively nomadic ‌lifestyle across the Eurasian steppe.

Octopuses follow two strategies to squeeze through tiny holes

Octopuses are famous for slipping through seemingly impossible gaps. Scientists have now mapped how they do it, finding that these marine invertebrates organize their eight arms and ‌soft bodies into a sequence that changes when the opening gets tighter — a strategy that could offer lessons for robots designed to enter confined spaces. Unlike humans and other animals with rigid skeletons, octopuses have extremely flexible bodies built around what scientists call a muscular hydrostat, a system of muscles that provides both support and movement without bones.

Russia may have rehearsed attack on satellite, specialist says, flagging another approach

A Russian military satellite that approached a Western commercial one last month could have been rehearsing an attack, a military space specialist said, with two related Russian craft now heading in the direction of another ⁠Western satellite. US Under ​Secretary of State Thomas DiNanno said on X following the mid-October ⁠incident that Russia's Cosmos 2612 military satellite had been "intentionally maneuvering dangerously close to a commercial satellite" in conduct "consistent with on-orbit weapons operations."

Endangered Hawaiian bird uses beak and body to dig out its dinner

The ʻakiapōlāʻau has no need for a toolbox. The endangered Hawaiian bird taps the wood of trees, hacks ⁠into it with the lower half of its unusual beak, then switches to its long, flexible upper bill to probe the hole for insect larvae to eat.

New research provides the most comprehensive look yet at this Hawaiian honeycreeper's unique anatomy, showing that when the bird strikes the ​wood, even its legs get involved in the action.

Russia using own version of Starlink for military comms over Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russia is already using its new Rassvet satellite network - billed as a homegrown version of Starlink - ⁠for military communications over Ukraine, aiming to make its strike drones more accurate and harder to jam, Ukrainian military intelligence told Reuters. Russia has launched 32 Rassvet satellites into orbit so far this year in two batches in March and July, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense (GUR). The Russian government ⁠said ​last month that Russia had launched more than 30 satellites.

Firefly inks $1.3 billion deal to supply engines for new AST SpaceMobile 'Blacklift' rocket

Firefly Aerospace will supply core engines for a new rocket under development by satellite communications firm AST SpaceMobile in a $1.3 billion deal, underscoring a push among satellite companies to secure access to space. The engine deal, announced on Friday, is a key part of new plans by AST SpaceMobile to develop its own rocket named Blacklift as it races to deploy a satellite ⁠constellation for global cellular broadband service and wean itself off a reliance on third-party rockets like SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Blue Origin pushes New Glenn rocket launch to January, sources say

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has pushed its New Glenn rocket launch to ⁠January 2027, the latest delay after a major explosion earlier this ⁠year, according to two people familiar with the matter and an internal memo from CEO Dave Limp seen by Reuters. Blue Origin's flagship heavy-lift orbital rocket has been grounded since exploding in May on the company's only launchpad, just days before it was set to carry Amazon satellites into orbit.

China adopts law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection

Beijing has approved a ‌law to improve China's Antarctic research and strengthen ‌regulation of its exploration activities, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Like the US, China has been expanding its ​presence in Antarctica and the Arctic to explore polar resources.