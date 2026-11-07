Motor racing-Antonelli fastest in second Sao Paulo practice after Norris tops FP1

Newly crowned Formula One ​champion Kimi Antonelli set the pace in second practice for the ​Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday after McLaren's ‌Lando ​Norris was fastest in the opening session at Interlagos. Mercedes driver Antonelli topped the timesheets with a lap of one minute 10.763 seconds under dry but humid conditions, with Norris second, 0.253 slower, and Red ‌Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen third, 0.259 off the pace.

George Russell was fourth fastest for Mercedes despite a looming five-place grid penalty for taking a fresh engine, ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were sixth and seventh. The 20-year-old Antonelli, who secured the world title ‌with third place in Mexico last weekend, had ended the first session second fastest behind Norris after returning to action for the first ‌time since clinching the championship.

Mercedes can wrap up the constructors' title this weekend if they outscore Ferrari by three points. Leclerc, back in the Ferrari after youngster Dino Beganovic drove in the opening session, reported a brake issue early in FP2, while Hamilton complained that he was struggling with tyre performance as Ferrari sought to close the gap with Mercedes.

Leclerc, ⁠who became ​a father this week, had a ⁠near miss with Brazilian Rafael Camara, the Haas rookie who completed his first sessions of the season at his home grand prix after replacing Esteban Ocon. Camara, making his first ⁠outing at Interlagos, finished 16th in FP2. Brazilian fans also had Gabriel Bortoleto to cheer on, with the Audi driver ending the day eighth fastest.

Several young and ​reserve drivers featured in the opening session before race regulars returned for FP2. Freddie Slater's stoppage in the first practice, caused by a ⁠gearbox problem, triggered a red flag and left Audi regular Nico Hulkenberg without any running in the second session. The German was the only driver not to set a lap time.

"The ⁠car ​has just switched off... I've lost the gears," the Briton, who completed only seven laps after also enduring limited running last week in Mexico, told the team over the radio. Interlagos' notoriously tricky opening corner continued to catch drivers out throughout the day, with Antonelli, Russell, Liam Lawson, ⁠Sergio Perez, Alexander Albon and Lance Stroll among those running wide during the second session.

Earlier, Hamilton described the track as slippery despite dry ⁠weather, with rain forecast later in the ⁠weekend at a circuit renowned for producing dramatic wet races. As light drizzle was reported late in second practice, Hamilton's engineer Carlo Santi said: “Interesting conditions for Sunday.”

Verstappen, who was third fastest in both sessions, also expressed frustration ‌with his car, describing ‌its downshifts as “unacceptable” over the radio in FP1.