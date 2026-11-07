Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 06:48 IST
Russian forces launch missile attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, mayor says

Russian ​forces launched a missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on ‌Saturday, with debris damaging a residential building, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Explosions in the Kyiv suburbs. The enemy is hitting infrastructure with ‌ballistic missiles," Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Klitschko said debris had ‌struck a five-storey apartment building in a western district of the capital. The facade of another residential building was also damaged.

The city's ⁠military ​administration, also ⁠writing on Telegram, said two people were injured and a building housing ⁠a kindergarten was damaged. Officials continued to warn residents of the ​potential for more strikes hours after the attack.

President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy had earlier said in his nightly video address that Russia was ⁠preparing ​new attacks on energy targets, bridges and other infrastructure. The attacks occurred three days before US-led talks including ⁠Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were to open in Abu Dhabi seeking ⁠a ⁠resolution to the 4-1/2-year-old war. The last such talks took place in February.

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