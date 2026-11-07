Basketball-NBA steps up Mexico growth push as franchise ambitions remain on hold

The NBA is expanding its year-round presence in Mexico, ‌betting ​that a fan base of about 30 million, growing digital consumption and grassroots programs can deepen its reach in one of its largest markets outside the US, even as the prospect of a local franchise remains distant.

Raul Zarraga, the basketball league's head of operations for Latin America and ‌Canada, said the United States' southern neighbor had become a "top priority" because of the rising popularity of the sport. "There are already 30 million fans in Mexico, more than double what there were maybe 12 to 14 years ago," Zarraga told Reuters.

According to the league's data, 21.6 million unique fans in Mexico watched live NBA games last season through streaming. "The NBA has more than 8 million followers across its Mexico-focused ‌social media accounts and generates about 200 million annual interactions through digital content," Zarraga added.

The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will play a regular-season game at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on ‌Saturday, the NBA's 35th game in Mexico since 1992 — more than in any country outside the US and Canada. However, rather than relying solely on annual games in the capital, the NBA is seeking to build a year-round connection with fans through youth clinics, coach training, localized content and live events, such as NBA House, an interactive fan experience held in June for the NBA Finals.

"Our main goal is to offer around three main concepts: participation, live experience and availability of content," ⁠Zarraga said. The Mexico ​City Capitanes, the first NBA G League team based ⁠outside the US and Canada, also give the league a permanent presence in the country. Interest has also been lifted by Memphis rookie Karim Lopez, the first Mexican-born player selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

"It takes dedication, ⁠talent, skills, commitment, consistency and international exposure to become one of the roughly 400 players in the NBA. Karim played in Australia after starting here and found his path that way. "Now we offer a unique opportunity for ​players to pursue that same goal through our programs. We have Jr. NBA, coaching programs, the Capitanes — pathways that can help players get there," Zarraga said.

FRANCHISE QUESTION REMAINS The Mexico ⁠push comes as the NBA and world governing body FIBA advance plans for a new European league, a project that could launch in 2027.

The proposed competition would feature a 16-team professional men's basketball league. The European project reflected an international strategy tailored ⁠to ​individual markets, Zarraga said. "The organization understands each market independently. We have opportunities all around the world, including Africa, Asia, while Mexico and Latin America have their own characteristics," he said.

"We are building a different project in Europe because that is the best opportunity to have a live experience of games. They have a different time zone and a huge basketball market." Mexico's growth has also revived ⁠questions over whether the country could eventually host an NBA franchise.

In March, the NBA Board of Governors authorized the league to formally explore expansion in Las Vegas and Seattle. Commissioner Adam Silver said ⁠the two cities were the focus of the process ⁠and that the league hoped to decide by the end of 2026 whether to add one or two teams.

Zarraga said Mexico already had the ingredients needed for a franchise but was not included in that immediate process. "The infrastructure, the fan base, the momentum, the business — all the elements that ‌we can consider for that ‌are already happening here. But ... Mexico is not part of the immediate plans," he added.